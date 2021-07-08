STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Danny Makkelie makes first contentious refereeing call of Euro 2020 in England's favour

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said he cannot understand how such a big call was made at such a crucial moment.

Published: 08th July 2021 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

England's Raheem Sterling is fouled by Denmark's Mathias Jensen and a penalty is awarded during the Euro 2020 semifinal game. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Perhaps the first contentious refereeing decision of the European Championship went England’s way.

Raheem Sterling burst into the penalty area in extra time of the semifinal match against Denmark and appeared to lose his balance following a challenge by Joakim Maehle. The England winger eventually fell to the ground after a nudge from another Denmark player, Mathias Jensen.

The referee pointed to the penalty spot, the decision stood after a review by the video assistant referee and Harry Kane scored — off the rebound after the penalty was saved — to give England a 2-1 win and a spot in the Euro 2020 final.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said he cannot understand how such a big call was made at such a crucial moment.

“You can’t pass by a decision that has so much influence on the game,” Hjulmand said. "I couldn’t see that as a penalty.

“One thing is to lose a game ... but this is a disappointment. It’s bitter.”

Denmark's players were also unhappy, surrounding referee Danny Makkelie after he blew for a penalty.

England coach Gareth Southgate said he hadn't seen a replay of the incident.

“There is VAR,” Southgate said, "so I assume they checked it and stuck with the referee’s decision.”

The standard of refereeing has been widely praised during Euro 2020.


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raheem Sterling Denmark vs England England vs Denmark VAR Danny Makkelie
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp