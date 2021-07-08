STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

'Goal twins' Mancini and Vialli mastermind behind Italy's success in Euro 2020

When the Italians beat Spain in the European Championship semifinals, there was Mancini sharing joyous hugs with Vialli on the field at Wembley Stadium.

Published: 08th July 2021 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Italy players listen to Italy's manager Roberto Mancini before extra time during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between Italy and Spain. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Dubbed the "goal twins" during their playing days, Roberto Mancini and Gianluca Vialli are still teaming up to win matches.

This time as coaches of Italy's national team.

When the Italians beat Spain in the European Championship semifinals, there was Mancini sharing joyous hugs with Vialli on the field at Wembley Stadium.

"Gianluca and I have known each other for a very long time so it's only natural that our relationship is different," said Mancini, now the head coach of the national team.

"I'm not saying that we grew up together but it's almost like that."

"We spent a number of years together and we have a relationship that goes way beyond friendship. He's like a true brother to me."

The pair have also gone through some high points and low points on the very same field in London.

They were teammates at Sampdoria when they lost to Barcelona in the 1992 European Cup final at the old Wembley.

It was last match the duo played together after eight years at the Italian club, which they led to its only league title, four Italian Cups and a Cup Winners' Cup.

Wembley successes followed, for both.

Vialli won the FA Cup at the iconic venue as Chelsea manager in 2000, and Mancini did the same with Manchester City in 2011.

The pair was reunited in 2019 when Mancini appointed Vialli as delegation chief of the Italy team  shortly before Vialli publicly announced that he had recovered from a second battle against pancreatic cancer.

Vialli's unruffled sense of calm contrasts with Mancini's sometimes volcanic nature and his role allows him to work with the players, coaches and support staff, sharing his knowledge and experience.

Whatever they are doing, it's working.

Italy missed out on qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, a shocking failure for a team that has won the tournament four times and always expects to a contender.

But only three years later, the Mancini-Vialli combination led Italy past Spain in a penalty shootout and into the Euro 2020 final.

When Mancini and Vialli ran ecstatically onto the field on Tuesday, there seemed to be more in their celebration than just winning a game.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roberto Mancini Gianluca Vialli Euro 2020
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp