STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

'Sam deserves to be at the game': UK man hailed for giving up Euro tickets to donate stem cells

Sam Astley, 24, from Sedgley in the West Midlands, was set to attend the game at Wembley on Wednesday evening after his girlfriend won tickets in a competition.

Published: 09th July 2021 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

England fans celebrate outside Wembley Stadium after England qualified for the Euro 2020 final where they will face Italy on Sunday. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: A young England supporter won praise Thursday after he gave up tickets to watch the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark to donate life-saving stem cells.

Sam Astley, 24, from Sedgley in the West Midlands, was set to attend the game at Wembley on Wednesday evening after his girlfriend won tickets in a competition.

But he gave up the chance and watched the match from a hospital bed after he volunteered to donate stem cells and bone marrow to help a blood cancer sufferer through UK charity Anthony Nolan and was informed he matched with a patient.

He and his girlfriend gave their tickets to relatives.

Astley's story was initially reported by the Stourbridge News, a local newspaper, but was then picked up more widely including on social media such as the Twitter account of former England star player Gary Lineker, now a BBC football commentator with eight million followers.

"Amazing. Can you help @FA @England ?" Lineker tweeted.

Later Thursday, an official sponsor of Euro 2020, smartphone company Vivo Europe, tweeted that it wanted to help Astley attend the final.

"We saw this and would like to help Sam go to the final on Sunday," the company tweeted. 

"Sam deserves to be at the game and we want to make it happen!"

A Vivo spokesman told the Stourbridge News that it had arranged for Astley and his girlfriend to attend the final as guests, to thank him for "his selfless lifesaving donation".

The chief executive of Anthony Nolan, Henny Braund, tweeted that Astley was a "hero".

The BBC reported that Astley underwent a procedure to remove bone marrow containing stem cells from his hip bones.

Astley tweeted a picture of him in a hospital bed on Thursday, thanking Lineker and others for "all the wonderful messages" and saying the procedure went well and he is now recovering.

Anthony Nolan finds stem cell donors whose tissue is a close genetic match to blood cancer patients, so that it can be used as a transplant, giving them the best chance of survival.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stem Cell Donation Euro 2020
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp