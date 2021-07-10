Copa America: Cheer for Argentina and Brazil 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Hardcore fans of both teams in the state will watch the dream Copa America final on Sunday from the confines of their homes. However, there is no letup in their enthusiasm. Social media is already agog with fan groups of both teams squaring up. The football lovers have also planned low-key celebrations if their favourite team wins

‘Vamos Argentina...’ and ‘Viva Brazil…’ The chants reverberate among ardent football fans across the state as the two teams lock horns in the Copa America 2021 final match after 14 years. The Latin American giants will face each other at 5.30am IST on Sunday at Brazil’s home ground, Maracana Stadium. Elated at their dream final match are the fans of Argentina and Brazil across the state who are all set to cheer passionately for their favourites by enjoying the match at home. The ongoing Covid restrictions have made the fans celebrate the match as a low-key affair. We spoke with a few fans of both teams across the state to know how they plan to cheer for their teams, their expectations to beat their eternal rivals and how they plan to celebrate a win.

Missing the ‘watch it big’ experience

The match between the arch-rivals has been one of the most important moments that no die-hard soccer fan dare to miss. They would have celebrated the match by erecting tall cutouts of players and bursting crackers, says Kochi native Jayaraj V N, a hardcore Brazil fan.

Rooting for his favourite team, the youngster who works as an office administrator says, “It is a crucial match for us as it’s being played at our home ground which is also called the Mecca of football. More than playing a historic match, the spirit rendered by the audience will be missed by both teams at the stadium due to the pandemic restrictions. For us, the celebrations are confined to home. Earlier, during every international soccer match, we friends used to gather before one of the big screens fixed in city’s prominent coffee shops and celebrate together. This time, we will watch the match at our respective homes, wearing the team jersey”.

It is a dream come true for Palakkad-based Brazil fan Vivek Jayaraj who affirms his confidence in the team’s energetic line-up for the victory. The 25-year-old says, “The team follows a defensive game plan where our players move in a rhythmic way like that of Samba dance. Even as Argentina team tries to block our dear Neymar with man-to-man marking, our other players are sure to lead the team to triumph. For us, Argentina is not a challenging team to win the Copa cup and I expect our boys will score three to four goals against them.”

The happiness to see her ‘Ney’ take the team to victory is what Malappuram native Sruthi Vasanth, a postgraduate student, wishes for. According to her, Neymar will make a milestone in Brazil’s football history with a goal in the upcoming final. “The shameful loss of 1-7 against Germany in 2014 World Cup semi-finals still haunts us and winning Copa against our eternal rivals is the only way to overcome this shame,” says Sruthi who will watch the match at her house with her father, a hardcore Argentina fan.

Apart from being a final match between Brazil and Argentina, the event is also seen as a match between Lionel Messi and his former Barcelona FC mate, Neymar. Sharing the reasons for Argentina’s victory, Thrissur native Sajeesh Mohan says the whole team wants to win the cup for their dear Leo. “For the 34-year-old player, this may be his last Copa and next year’s World Cup could be his last major international tournament. So, every player and fan sees Messi as the most desirable to win the Copa cup. It will not be a one-man-show as there are other players, including Lautaro Martinez, to aid him.”

Taking celebrations online

Social media is already filled with fan posts and discussions about the dream final. The Facebook groups of both teams across the state have already started to take a jibe at each other through trolls and heated discussions of each player’s strengths and weaknesses too. As per a post that surfaced on Brazil Fans Kerala, losing the match against Argentina at their home ground is ‘unimaginable’. Predictions about the Copa final outcome are also in abundance in social media groups. According to Jayaraj, he along with his friends, now engages in Clubhouse discussions.

MATCH OF THE TITANS

GOING VIRTUAL

ARGENTINA JUNCTION AND ROSARIO THERUVU IN CAPITAL CITY GEAR UP FOR FINALS

The love for the soccer game and team Argentina made football fans in Pozhiyoor coastal area name the place as Argentina Junction. S Rajesh, a professional Indian football player and a member of Lionel Messi Fans Association, Pozhiyoor, says the name was given by the natives after they built a full-size statue of Messi at Pozhiyoor junction two weeks ago. ‘It has been taken over by the public now and the stretch is all set to cheer for our team. If our team wins, we will celebrate by donating meals to the grandpas and grandmothers at the old age home in Tamil Nadu which we have been supporting for past years. To celebrate the Copa final, we have also arranged a model final match fielding players in our association at Pozhiyoor SMRC Stadium ground on Saturday adhering to Covid protocol.” While the Rosario Theruvu, named after Messi’s birth place became active three years ago, plans to celebrate their team’s game by staying indoors. Sravan S, an ardent Messi fan, says, “I along with my 13-year-old cousin Ananthika will celebrate the match at our home as we believe in safe celebrations. If win, we plan to adorn the stretch with effigies of our hero Messi and his squad.”