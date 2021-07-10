STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Defender John Stones' Euro success comes after England reprieve

When the coronavirus pandemic caused the European Championship to be postponed 12 months ago, Stones was on the fringes of the England team after a troubled spell at Manchester City.

Published: 10th July 2021 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

England's John Stones heads the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: John Stones admits he probably wouldn't have been in England's squad if Euro 2020 had gone ahead last year, but now the revitalised defender will be a key figure in Sunday's final against Italy.

When the coronavirus pandemic caused the European Championship to be postponed 12 months ago, Stones was on the fringes of the England team after a troubled spell at Manchester City.

No longer trusted at centre-back by City manager Pep Guardiola, Stones found England boss Gareth Southgate had a similar view of his frailties.

Early in the 2020-21 season, Stones was in danger of sliding even further down the pecking order for club and country after Guardiola signed Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake in his position.

Asked on Friday if he believed he would have made the Euro squad before the coronavirus hit, Stones said: "I couldn't tell you! Maybe not, I'm not sure. I'm so glad to be here right now."

Stones refused to give up and eventually played his way back into favour with both Guardiola and Southgate.

The 27-year-old helped City win the Premier League and reach their maiden Champions League final, earning a first England call-up since 2019 for the World Cup qualifiers in March.

Stones has emphatically seized his second chance with England, playing with such composure and maturity that he goes into the final as one of the Euro's best defenders.

Whether in a back four alongside Harry Maguire or Tyrone Mings, or playing in a three-man defence, Stones was unflappable as England kept five successive clean sheets to start the tournament before finally conceding in the semi-final against Denmark.

- 'Super proud' -

Stones has been the only player to feature in defence for all six games, and has surpassed an England record previously held by World Cup winner Bobby Moore, whose best run for the country was four consecutive clean sheets.

"I was made aware of that record. I'm a bit speechless about it and super proud," Stones said.

"It is something we have worked hard for and it's kind of clicked this tournament with the clean sheets and that defensive mentality I tried to bring from my season with City.

"It's been an incredible six games so far. We've been calm and collected. It's one of the qualities we have as a team."

Stones is one of four Yorkshire-born players -- the others being Maguire, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips -- to have featured regularly for England in the tournament.

So does Stones believe the northern county's unique, hard-nosed characteristics have been key to England's historic run?

"I'd like to think so! We joke about it sometimes," he said with a smile.

"The success is down to individual quality, no matter where anyone comes from. 

"I'd like to say it's because we are from Yorkshire but I don't think it is!"

England's success owes more to Southgate's inspired leadership than any Yorkshire roots.

And Stones says Southgate is willing to stray from his 'Mr Nice Guy' public persona if the team fall below the standards he demands.

"He wouldn't be human if he didn't. As a manager you have to have that side in you, to pick up on things when standards drop," Stones said.

"Gareth will do that. It's about what he wants from the players and if we don't do that, he will be the first person to tell us. He is on us no matter what."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
John Stones Euro 2020
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp