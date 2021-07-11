STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Brazil has World Cup hopes dented after Copa America loss

Now coach Tite will have to rethink some of his alternatives, as he promised to use Copa America as a testing ground ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Published: 11th July 2021 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Brazil's Neymar, left, and Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi fall to the ground during the Copa America final soccer match at the Maracana stadium on Saturday, July 10, 2021

Brazil's Neymar, left, and Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi fall to the ground during the Copa America final soccer match at the Maracana stadium on Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil trusted its defence even more than Neymar to keep its Copa America title.

It was a move that failed.

Argentina's 1-0 victory at the Maracana Stadium on Saturday proved that the Selecao's defensive prowess was not as strong as its players and coach have shown.

Now coach Tite will have to rethink some of his alternatives, as he promised to use Copa America as a testing ground ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina's winner came in the 22nd minute after Rodrigo de Paul made a long pass to Ángel di Maria.

The 33-year-old veteran striker counted on poor defending by left-back Renan Lodi to take control and lob it past goalkeeper Ederson.

Brazil had conceded only two goals in the tournament before the final.

But Di Maria knew that Lodi could possbly be beaten.

"Before the match I told him (de Paul) that the left-back slept a little in the marking," the Argentinian striker said after the match.

Brazil's most frequent starter in the position, Alex Sandro, was recovering from injury.

But it wasn't only Lodi who made mistakes in Brazil's defense against Argentina.

Veteran Thiago Silva and midfielder Casemiro, two of the steadiest players of the team, gave Argentina opportunities in the second half, some of them in unforced errors.

Silva acknowledged Brazil was under par.

"It was not the Brazil team it usually is in the first minutes. When you concede in a match like this, it is hard to come back," he said.

"In the second half it was only one team trying to play, the other was just stopping the match. But we can't use excuses, we couldn't play our game in the first half."

Right-back Danilo and midfielder Fred, both starters at the Maracana, did not make clear mistakes in the final, but neither supported Brazil upfront.

Neymar was isolated for most of the match.

Brazil improved in the second half, running the risk of conceding another goal in a counter, after Fred was replaced by Roberto Firmino.

Lucas Paquetá, a more creative player, was moved to Fred's position, which gave Brazil more ball possession, but not as many opportunities to score.

Messi was well-stopped for most of the match.

His only opportunity came in the 88th minute when Brazil was in desperation mode, but Ederson stopped the shot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Copa America Final Argentina vs Brazil Brazil football Neymar Thiago Silva
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp