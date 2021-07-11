STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

'Bring it home': Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William wish England football team success ahead of Euro final 

Prince William, the President of England's Football Association (FA), on Sunday released a video message wishing the squad led by captain Harry Kane the "very best of luck for tonight".

Published: 11th July 2021 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Harry Kane

England's Harry Kane (C) and Harry Maguire (R) arrive for a training session at St George's Park. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II leads a host of royals and senior figures wishing along the England football team ahead of a historic Euro Cup final against Italy at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.

In a special note addressed to England team manager Gareth Southgate OBE, the 95-year-old monarch wished the team luck and recalled the country's last big win in the game 55 years ago when England won the World Cup under Bobby Moore as captain.

"Fifty-five years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament," reads the note penned on a Windsor Castle letterhead on Saturday.

"I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves," she said.

Prince William, the President of England's Football Association (FA), on Sunday released a video message wishing the squad led by captain Harry Kane the "very best of luck for tonight".

"What a team performance it's been. Every member of the squad has played their part, and all the backroom team as well have been truly essential," said William, the Duke of Cambridge, who was at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday when England beat Denmark to reach their first major football cup final in 55 years.

"I can't really believe this is happening. So exciting and I just wish you the very best of luck. You bring out the very best of England, and we are all behind you. The whole country is behind you. So, bring it home," he said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decked out Downing Street this weekend with the England red and white flag as he cheered the team along.

In his letter, Johnson told the team they had "already made history" by taking England into the final of a major international competition after such a long gap.

"You have forged a band of brothers whose energy and tenacity and teamwork - and sheer flair  seem to shine in everything you do," he said.

"You have lifted the spirits of the whole country, and tomorrow we know you can lift that trophy too. We are not just hoping or praying. We believe in you, Gareth, and your incredible squad. On behalf of the entire nation, good luck, have a great game -- and bring it home," he said.

Opposition Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the players have been "as fearless as the Three Lions on our crest" and thanked them for being "role models, not just to a generation of young people, but to an entire nation".

The final is expected to attract a record television audience, with Coral bookmakers saying it is odds-on at 4 to 5 to be the most-watched programme or broadcast ever in the UK.

Some employers and school heads have decided to allow staff and pupils a later start on Monday morning after the game, with pubs allowed to stay open an extra 45 minutes beyond usual closing time if the game goes into extra time or penalties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Queen Elizabeth II England football team Euro Cup final England vs Italy Euro 2020 Euro Cup 2020 Gareth Southgate British royal family
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp