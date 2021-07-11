STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It is a dream to win my fifth Champions League: PSG's Sergio Ramos

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos has said that Paris Saint-Germain players have a real thirst for winning.

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos gestures as he warm up ahead of the Spanish La Liga match. (Photo | AP)

Sergio Ramos (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

Earlier this week, Ramos had signed on with the French club PSG. Earlier this year, the defender bid adieu to Real Madrid.

"What I noticed the most about this club is its strength. The thirst for winning that the players have. They want to come to a club like this. They have already played in the Champions League final, they are very close to being able to win it and that is something that attracts me. It can only be a perfect marriage," Ramos told PSG TV, as reported by Goal.com.

"If I can contribute to it, that would be wonderful for me. It is a dream to win my fifth Champions League and the first for our club," he added.

Hailing from Camas, Spain, Sergio made his professional debut for Sevilla FC in the 2003-04 season after emerging from the club's youth academy. A versatile defender capable of playing in the centre or on the right side, he joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2005.

"I am very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain," Sergio Ramos revealed after signing his contract, in an official release issued by PSG.

"This is a big change in my life, a new challenge and it's a day I will never forget. I am very proud to be a part of this ambitious project, to be a part of this squad with so many great players. Paris Saint-Germain is a club that has already proven itself at the highest level. I want to continue to grow and improve at Paris and help the team to win as many trophies as possible," he added.

Over the next 16 seasons with Los Merengues, Sergio Ramos became one of the very best defenders in the world, scoring 101 goals in 671 matches in the Spanish capital.

Captain of Real Madrid between 2015 and 2021, he helped his side win four UEFA Champions Leagues between 2014 and 2018 and five Liga crowns (2007, 2008, 2012, 2017, and 2020). With the Spanish national team, Sergio Ramos won the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and two UEFA Euros in 2008 and 2012.

