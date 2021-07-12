STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Bengaluru FC sign defender Sarthak Golui

Bengaluru FC have signed young Indian defender Sarthak Golui on a two-year deal, the club announced on Monday.

Published: 12th July 2021 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Sarthak Golui rose through the ranks with the AIFF Elite Academy.

Sarthak Golui rose through the ranks with the AIFF Elite Academy. (Photo | Bengaluru FC Twitter)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC have signed young Indian defender Sarthak Golui on a two-year deal, the club announced on Monday.

The 23-year-old becomes the Blues' fourth signing of the summer, after Yrondu Musavu-King, Alan Costa and Rohit Kumar, and will join the squad ahead of the upcoming AFC Cup playoff stage clash against Eagles FC.

Kolkata-born Golui rose through the ranks with the AIFF Elite Academy, and has represented clubs in the I-League and the Indian Super League.

Across stints at FC Pune City, Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal, Golui has amassed 49 caps in the ISL prior to his move to Bengaluru.

"To be part of a club that has been so successful brings with it a huge responsibility, and I hope I can fulfil all the expectations the club and its fans have from me," Sarthak said after signing his contract.

"The move is a big challenge for me and I will be giving my all every single day. The management and the coach have shown faith in bringing me to this club and I want to repay it.

"This move will also give me a chance to learn from experienced players like Sunil bhai and Gurpreet bhai, and I am looking forward to meeting all my teammates soon."

Speaking on the club's latest acquisition, coach Marco Przzaiuoli said, "He is a versatile player who can fill in at both right-back and centre-back positions.

"Importantly, his vision matches with ours at the club, which makes it a positive start. He has played across many clubs over the last five seasons and will only gain experience at Bengaluru."

The young defender also had a few words to say about the Blues' faithful.

"The last two years has been difficult for everyone because of the pandemic, but I hope to play in front of the West Block Blues at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium as soon as possible.

"They are one of the best in the country, and it's something I am eagerly looking forward to."

Golui, who has represented India at the U-16 and U-19 levels, made his senior national team debut against Sri Lanka at the 2018 SAFF Championship in Bangladesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sarthak Golui Bengaluru FC ISL ISL 2021 Indian Super League Indian Super League 2021
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp