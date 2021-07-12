Italy return to Rome with Euro 2020 trophy
A cacophony of honking cars, fireworks and singing fans filled the night in Rome as thousands of people took to streets after their country won its first major football title since the 2006 World Cup.
Published: 12th July 2021 01:41 PM | Last Updated: 12th July 2021 01:41 PM | A+A A-
ROME: The Italian football team arrived back in Rome on Monday after winning the European Championships against England in a penalty shootout on Sunday.
They were greeted by elated fans who had gathered at their hotel to welcome them home.
Italians celebrated the European Championship soccer title as a new beginning not only for their youthful national team but for a country that's been yearning to return to normalcy after being hit hard and long by the coronavirus pandemic.
A cacophony of honking cars, fireworks and singing fans filled the night in Rome as thousands of people took to the streets after the country beat England in a penalty shootout Sunday to win its first major soccer trophy since the 2006 World Cup.