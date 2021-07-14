STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Gokulam making waves, look forward to winning I-League for them, says new signing Rakshit Dagar

The Kerala outfit's recent acquisition of experienced goalkeeper Rakshit Dagar from Sudeva FC is an indication that they want to have a serious go at defending the title

Published: 14th July 2021 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Rakshit Dagar

Rakshit Dagar

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: No club in I-League history has managed to defend their title till date. It is a good indication of the level of competition produced season after season. And for the past few editions, it has gone down to the last matchday to decide the eventual champions.

Gokulam Kerala FC pipped TRAU FC and Churchill Brothers to the crown last season and the Kerala outfit's recent acquisition of experienced goalkeeper Rakshit Dagar from Sudeva FC is an indication that they want to have a serious go at defending the title.

CK Ubaid was the first-choice goalkeeper last season, but he joined Sreenidhi FC, leading to Gokulam's search for a number one custodian. And Gokulam managed to sign a seasoned I-League campaigner in Rakshit who is unfazed by the expectations placed on him.

"I don't believe in miracles or that we will win everything in front of us. But when I was at Minerva Punjab, no one expected us to win the title when we were competing against giants like Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and the other big teams. I-League is a very challenging competition but winning it for Gokulam is something I'm looking forward to," said the 28-year-old.

When asked about why he chose the Gokulam project, he said that he felt the club were building towards making their presence in Indian football, especially as they've been going from strength to strength.

"Since the club came into existence recently, they've been making waves, winning the Durand Cup and the I-League recently. The club is now gearing up for the AFC Cup and I wanted to test myself at a bigger stage. The bigger the stage and the more pressure, I look forward to it. Playing at East Bengal meant we were expected to win every match we played and then there was the Kolkata derby. At Minerva, we were the underdogs trying to fight against the bigger teams. So I'm used to all kinds of pressure," he said.

Gokulam became the first team from Kerala to win a league title at the national stage when they won the 2020-2021 title.

Rakshit believes that a lot of credit goes to their young and dynamic head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese who led the Malabarians to the title with an attractive brand of football.

"I was impressed by him when I met him in the bio-bubble last season. After I signed for the club, we talked about our targets for the season and it is great that we have great ambitions of trying to give our best. Playing in Asia would be a huge step but we are all confident of putting on a good show and the confidence which the coach imparts is infectious. I'm glad I chose the Gokulam project because it looks one of the best and there were a few other offers on the table as well. I want to give it my all for Gokulam," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
I-League Gokulam Kerala Rakshit Dagar
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp