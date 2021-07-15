STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Gokulam nominated to represent India in AFC Women's Club Championship 

This decision was taken on Thursday after the AIFF decided to postpone this year's IWL (Indian Women's League) citing the prevalent Covid-19 situation and monsoons. 

Published: 15th July 2021 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

Winners of IWL 2019-2020 Gokulam Kerala. (Photo | Twitter/Indian Football)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Gokulam Kerala FC are looking to give a good account of themselves and the nation at the continental stage as they have been elected as India's representatives in the inaugural AFC Women's Club Championship by the All India Football Federation. 

This decision was taken on Thursday after the AIFF decided to postpone this year's IWL (Indian Women's League) citing the prevalent Covid-19 situation and monsoons. 

Gokulam had won the fourth edition of the IWL which was held in the 2019-20 season. The World Club Championship will be held between October 30 and November 14 and will see a participation of clubs from eight countries. 

"Now it's a matter of assembling a good squad and getting ready for this Championship which will be a very good exposure for the girls. Hopefully, everything works out well and we are ready for this," said Gokulam president VC Praveen. 

He also suggested that the club have always given due importance to women's football just like the men's team. 

"As a club we have always tried to support women's football. To be India's representative in this continental tournament is a big responsibility for us. Hopefully playing in this competition and doing well will give a shot in the arm for women's football in India," he said. 

As for the fifth edition of the IWL, the federation has not decided when they will host the competition. 

"We would like to inform you that after having a discussion with the local organising committee (Odisha Sports), AIFF has decided to postpone the 5th edition of the Indian Women’s League (IWL) for a few months keeping in mind the monsoon, and an expected third wave of infections," AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said in a statement. 

Meanwhile, even though Praveen was happy that Gokulam were going to be India's representatives, he felt that the postponement of the IWL will affect the players.

"When there are no games, it affects the players because in general, a women's league is held only for a little over a month or so. Since with the IWL not being held this year, we will have to assess the fitness of the players and make sure we have a competitive team," said Praveen. 

Interestingly, with this nomination, they have become the first club from the country to gain entry to both the men's and women's continental championship. Gokulam men's team had gained entry to participate in AFC Cup by virtue of winning the I-league 2020-21 edition.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gokulam Kerala FC
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp