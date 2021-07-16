STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo to miss two months after surgery

Arthur Melo will miss the start of the new Serie A season after he was slated for surgery to resolve an injury that has been dragging on since February.

Published: 16th July 2021 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Juventus FC midfielder Arthur Melo

Juventus FC midfielder Arthur Melo (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

TURIN: Juventus FC midfielder Arthur Melo will miss the start of the new Serie A season after he was slated for surgery to resolve an injury that has been dragging on since February.

As per Goal.com, the Brazil international will be forced to sit on the sidelines across the next two months, ruling him out of the Bianconeri's domestic openers. The 24-year-old did not get good news from the Juve pre-season medical tests as he was not present at the training session with Juventus on Thursday morning or afternoon.

The post-traumatic injury of the soft tissue between the tibia and fibula in his right leg had first appeared in February. The former Gremio man tried to treat it with shockwaves and other therapies, but the pain persisted.

Melo was signed from FC Barcelona in September 2020 for circa EUR72m plus bonuses, as part of an exchange deal with Miralem Pjanic. Unfortunately for the Brazilian, his first season with Juventus turned out to be a disappointing one as he struggled to cement himself in the starting eleven.

Arthur will now have to work on convincing the returning Max Allegri, who will favor other midfielders as his absence will leave a hole to be filled in midfield across initial weeks, with Juventus set to kick off their Serie A campaign against Udinese. Melo could return just in time for the first round of Champions League fixtures, which are due to take place over September 14-15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Juventus Arthur Melo Arthur Melo Injury Arthur Melo Injury Update Arthur Melo Surgery Arthur Melo Surgery Update
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp