AC Milan sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea

AC Milan on Saturday announced the signing of Olivier Jonathan Giroud on a permanent transfer from Chelsea FC.

Newly hired AC Milan soccer club player Olivier Giroud arrives at a medical center in Milan.

Newly hired AC Milan soccer club player Olivier Giroud arrives at a medical center in Milan. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MILAN: AC Milan on Saturday announced the signing of Olivier Jonathan Giroud on a permanent transfer from Chelsea FC.

"The French striker will be wearing the number 9 jersey," the club said in an official statement.

Born in Chambery (France) on September 30, 1986, Olivier Giroud spent his youth career with Grenoble and made his first-team debut in 2005.

After playing for Istres and Tours, Giroud moved to Ligue 1 club Montpellier, where he scored 39 goals in 85 appearances in two years and where he won the league in 2011/12.

In the summer of 2012, he moved to Arsenal, with whom he scored 105 goals in 253 games, winning 3 FA Cups and 3 Community Shields.

In Januray 2018, Giroud moved to Chelsea FC, with whom he scored 39 goals in 119 appearances, winning one Champions League, one Europa League and one FA Cup.

Giroud made his debut with the France senior squad in November 2011, scoring 46 goals in 110 appearances and winning the World Cup in 2018.

