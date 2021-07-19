STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

English FA commission independent probe into Euro final mayhem

There were ugly scenes in the stands and concourses during the game as fans with tickets clashed with those who had broken in.

Published: 19th July 2021 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

England fans cheer as they gather near Trafalgar Square in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021, prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship final. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: The English Football Association have commissioned an independent investigation after ticketless fans fought their way into Wembley before the Euro 2020 final.

It has been reported that thousands of supporters gained entry to the stadium by storming the gates prior to Italy's win against England.

There were ugly scenes in the stands and concourses during the game as fans with tickets clashed with those who had broken in.

Outside Wembley, it has been estimated that 200,000 people were in the area for a match with a 67,500 capacity, with the drunken and violent scenes marring the showpiece event.

FA chiefs on Monday said they had informed the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) of the review over the weekend and vowed to identify those responsible for the "disgraceful scenes" both before and during the match.

"We are determined to fully understand what happened outside and then inside Wembley Stadium at the UEFA EURO 2020 Final on Sunday 11 July 2021," the statement said.

"We informed DCMS at the weekend that an independent review led by Baroness Casey of Blackstock has been commissioned to report on the facts and circumstances involved. It will speak to all parties concerned and include external experts.

"A key emphasis of the findings will be to ensure that lessons are learned and such disgraceful scenes are never able to be repeated.

"We continue to work with the relevant authorities in support of their efforts to identify those responsible and hold them to account."

Police have since released CCTV images of some of those they want to question.

England trio Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were racially abused on social media platforms after penalties in the decisive shoot-out following the 1-1 draw. 

The behaviour of both those who forced their way into Wembley and the online trolls has been widely condemned.

The shocking incidents have raised doubts about the chances of a successful proposed joint bid by the United Kingdom and Ireland to host the 2030 World Cup.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
England Euro Cup final Fans ruckus
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp