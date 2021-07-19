STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian football head coach Igor Stimac's contract extended till September 2022

According to AIFF, Stimac made a presentation on the performance graph of the Senior Men's National Team wherein he highlighted about the change in football philosophy.

Published: 19th July 2021

Indian football team coach Igor Stimac

Indian football team coach Igor Stimac (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Technical Committee on Monday decided to extend National Team head coach Igor Stimac's contract till September 2022.

AIFF Technical Committee under the chairmanship of Shyam Thapa met via a video conference on Monday. Savio Medeira, AIFF interim Technical Director, and AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das were also present.

According to AIFF, Stimac made a presentation on the performance graph of the Senior Men's National Team wherein he highlighted about the change in football philosophy and the emergence of the future generation of the Blue Tigers in the National Team set-up. Stimac has been on contract as Head Coach since May 2019.

"The Committee deliberated at length and reached a consensus that in view of the external factors which has had a huge impact on the footballing world in general, and with the National Team all set to begin their campaign in their quest to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023, Head Coach Igor Stimac be given an extension of his contract till September 2022," AIFF said in a statement.

In the meeting, leave of absence was granted to Pradip Kumar Datta and Sundar Raman while all other members attended the meeting. The AFC Asian Cup qualifiers will be played from February 2022 to September 2022.

