COVID-19 dented our plans, but we won't get bogged down: Indian football coach Igor Stimac

The AIFF Technical Committee decided to extend National Team head coach Igor Stimac's contract till September 2022.

Published: 20th July 2021 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 02:03 PM

Indian football coach Igor Stimac

Indian football coach Igor Stimac (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After having his contract as the men's football coach extended till September 2022, Igor Stimac on Tuesday said that Covid-19 dented the plans of the Indian senior side, but they would not be bogged down.

"It's been a pleasure having worked with @IndianFootball since 2019 and I'm more thrilled to have gotten this opportunity to continue working with these wonderful people for another year. Our job is far from being done but we are on course to achieving our target," Stimac tweeted.

In another tweet, Stimac said: "COVID pandemic has dented our plans to a great extent but we won't get bogged down. I would take this opportunity to thank @praful_patel, Kushal Das, @abhiy10, the technical committee and everyone in the Indian Football family for keeping their trust on me."

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Technical Committee on Monday decided to extend National Team head coach Igor Stimac's contract till September 2022.

AIFF Technical Committee under the chairmanship of Shyam Thapa met via a video conference on Monday. Savio Medeira, AIFF interim Technical Director, and AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das were also present.

According to AIFF, Stimac made a presentation on the performance graph of the Senior Men's National Team wherein he highlighted about the change in football philosophy and the emergence of the future generation of the Blue Tigers in the National Team set-up. Stimac has been on contract as Head Coach since May 2019.

The AFC Asian Cup qualifiers will be played from February 2022 to September 2022.

