STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

COVID-19 effect: Selection for 2027 AFC Asian Cup host postponed to 2022

The Asian Football Confederation Executive Committee has decided to revise the timeline of the bidding process.

Published: 21st July 2021 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Football Generic

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The selection of the host for the AFC Asian Cup 2027, for which India is making a bid, has been postponed to 2022 from November this year due to the "prevailing challenges" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Executive Committee has decided to revise the timeline of the bidding process. "...The AFC Executive Committee acknowledged the travel restrictions in organising the inspection visits to the Bidding Member Associations, which forms an essential part of the bidding process for the selection of Asia's most prestigious men's football tournament," the AFC said in a statement.

"Therefore, it was agreed that the selection of the host for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 will now take place in 2022, instead of the upcoming 31st AFC Congress on November 27, 2021," he added.

Following an extensive and comprehensive bidding documentation submission process, four member associations -- India, Iran, Qatar and Saudi Arabia -- remain in contention to host the AFC's flagship men's tournament.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AFC Asian Cup 2027 Asian Football Confederation COVID19 AFC host selection
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp