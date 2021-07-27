STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

FC Bengaluru United appoint former India player VP Sathish Kumar as goalkeeping coach

VP Sathiesh Kumar won multiple National Football League and I-League titles as a player with East Bengal and Dempo SC.

Published: 27th July 2021 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Former India goalkeeper VP Sathish Kumar

Former India goalkeeper VP Sathish Kumar

By PTI

BENGALURU: FC Bengaluru United have appointed former India goalkeeper VP Sathish Kumar as goalkeeping coach for the first team, as they look to bolster their defence ahead of the I-League qualifiers in September.

The thirty-seven-year-old Kumar brings with him the invaluable experience of being part of and contributing to winning teams during the course of his career - both as a player and as a coach.

Commenting on his appointment, Kumar said, "I am really happy to be part of the FC Bengaluru United family. The club is run very professionally, and they have a clear goal -- to be playing in the top tier of Indian football.

"What really sets the club apart is how they are laying emphasis on youth development. This sort of clear focus is great - not just for the club, but for the state and Indian football as well."

Kumar won multiple National Football League and I-League titles as a player with East Bengal and Dempo SC.

He was part of a similar success story when he was a member of the coaching staff at Chennai City FC when they became I-League champions during the 2018-19 season.

"My primary objective as a goalkeeping coach is to clearly define the role and responsibilities of my goalkeepers," said Kumar.

Head coach Richard Hood welcomed the appointment of Kumar to his support staff as the team prepares to enter a crucial phase before the beginning of the new domestic season.

"Sathish is a fantastic addition to the coaching staff in terms of being a contributor to the kind of football that we want to play here," said Hood.

"He understands our objectives and the process that we aim to follow to achieve them. His involvement will not only help our goalkeepers improve, but his winning mentality and championship experience will help the rest of the team as well."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FC Bengaluru United VP Sathish Kumar
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp