Bengaluru FC bolster attacking options by signing Bidyashagar Singh on three-year deal

BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC, on Wednesday, announced the signing of Bidyashagar Singh on a three-year deal. This signing is set to bolster their attacking options at the club with other players such as Sunil Chhetri, Prince Ibara, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva amongst others at their disposal, making them a solid unit offensively. He joins the Blues ahead of their AFC Cup playoff stage clash against Eagles FC, which is scheduled for next month in the Maldives. The Blues have been quite busy in the transfer market with Bidyashagar being their eighth signing of the summer.

The 23-year-old Manipuri, who came through the Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC youth system, joined East Bengal in 2016. He first came into prominence when he took the Kolkata side’s U18 team to the finals of the 2016-17 U18 I-League, scoring six goals, including in both semifinals and final. He was promoted to the senior team and made his mark in the 2019 Durand Cup, even scoring twice in a 2-1 win over the Blues in the group stage.

“Signing for Bengaluru FC is like a dream come true for me. Now that I am here, I want to achieve more for the club and for myself. I am eager to improve and to contribute to helping this team to continue the winning legacy that it has established. I know that I am surrounded by so many great players like Sunil bhai and Gurpreet bhai and I want to learn from them and develop further,” said Bidyashagar.

After making just 11 appearances in the I-League across two seasons, he returned to TRAU last year and his 12 goals, including two hat-tricks, took his boyhood side’s I-League title challenge to the final match day, with the team eventually finishing third in the standings.

“The opportunity to play for Bengaluru FC has arrived at the right time for me. Being in good form is very important for a striker and I would like to continue my good run here. My aim is to win trophies and to wear this club’s jersey with pride. I also want to do well here so that I can make it into our national team,” added Bidyashagar.

Comfortable playing on either flank, Bidyashagar became only the second Indian to pick up the I-League Golden Boot last season and in doing so, became only the fourth Indian to finish top scorer of a National League after Bhaichung Bhutia, Raman Vijayan and Blues’ skipper Sunil Chhetri. He was also named the ‘Hero of the Season’ and found a place in the I-League ‘Team of the Season.’