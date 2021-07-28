STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manchester United agree deal to sign Real Madrid's Varane

It is not expected, however, that Varane will be able to undergo a medical until next week because of current UK coronavirus restrictions.

Varane

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (File Photo I AFP)

LONDON: Manchester United have agreed a deal with Real Madrid to sign France centre-back Raphael Varane, the Premier League giants announced Tuesday. 

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of French international defender and World Cup winner, Raphael Varane, subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised," said a club statement.

No fee has been disclosed but British media reported value the deal at £34 million ($47 million) rising to £48 million with add-ons.

The 28-year-old Varane, a 2018 World Cup winner, has one season left on his contact at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He moved from French club Lens to Madrid in 2011 and has since made 360 appearances across all competitions for Madrid, winning 18 major honours -- including four Champions League titles.

In a statement, Real -- confirming they had agreed a fee with United -- acknowledged Varane's time in the Spanish capital by saying: "Our club thanks the player for his professionalism and exemplary conduct throughout his ten seasons representing our colours, during which time he has won 18 titles: 4 Champions Leagues, 4 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 3 LaLiga titles, 1 Copa del Rey and 3 Spanish Super Cups.   

"Real Madrid would like to express their gratitude to Raphaël Varane and his family and wish him the best of luck in this new stage of his career."

Should his move to Old Trafford be completed, Varane would find himself vying for a place in the centre of United's defence with club captain Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof. 

United finished second in last season's Premier League but were a huge 12 points adrift of title-winners and local rivals Manchester City in the race to be crowned champions of England. 

The Red Devils have not won a major trophy since the 2017 Europa League, with United's last Premier League title success coming in celebrated manager Alex Ferguson's final season before retirement eight years ago.

