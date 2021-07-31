STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus looking to keep ESL project 'alive'

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are keeping their plans alive of going ahead to form a breakaway European Super League.

Published: 31st July 2021 06:30 PM

Barcelona Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By ANI

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are keeping their plans alive of going ahead to form a breakaway European Super League.

The dream has further been buoyed by an European court ruling against UEFA, saying that the apex European football body cannot sanction clubs for signing up for the Super League.

"FC Barcelona, Juventus, and Real Madrid CF welcome today's Court's decision enforcing, with immediate effect, UEFA's obligation to unwind the actions taken against all European Super League founding clubs, including terminating the disciplinary proceedings against the undersigning three clubs and removing the penalties and restrictions imposed on the remaining nine founding clubs for them to avoid UEFA's disciplinary action," Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid said in an official statement.

"The Court backs the request made by the promoters of the European Super League, dismisses UEFA's appeal, and confirms its warning to UEFA that failure to comply with its ruling shall result in fines and potential criminal liability. The case will be assessed by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, which shall review UEFA's monopolistic position over European football," it added.

The three clubs also said that the dream is alive of forming a breakaway league and the structure and form is still being worked out.

"We have the duty to address the very serious issues facing football: UEFA has established itself as the sole regulator, exclusive operator, and unique owner of rights of European football competitions. This monopolistic position, in conflict of interest, is damaging football and its competitive balance. As shown by ample evidence, financial controls are inadequate, and they have been improperly enforced. Clubs participating in European competitions have the right to govern their own competitions," read the statement.

"We are pleased that going forward we will no longer be subject to ongoing UEFA's threats. Our aim is to keep developing the Super League project in a constructive and cooperative manner, always counting on all football stakeholders: fans, players, coaches, clubs, leagues, and national and international associations," it added.

