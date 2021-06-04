STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bayern hands Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 2-year contract extension

Bayern's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting . (File Photo | AP

By PTI

MUNICH: Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting signed a two-year contract extension on Friday, cementing his status as the backup to Robert Lewandowski.

Choupo-Moting joined Bayern in October on a free transfer for one season after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.

The Germany-born Cameroon forward scored three goals in 22 Bundesliga appearances  playing all but eight of those as a substitute  but won plaudits for stepping up to replace Lewandowski when the Poland striker was injured for Champions League games against PSG.

Choupo-Moting scored a goal in each game as Bayern was eliminated on away goals in the quarterfinals after drawing 3-3 with PSG on aggregate.

