India midfielder Anirudh Thapa tests positive for COVID-19 in Doha

Thapa tested positive on Wednesday, a day before India lost 0-1 to Asian champions Qatar in their joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers in Doha.

Published: 05th June 2021 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 05:15 PM

Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa

Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa (Photo | AIFF)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India midfielder Anirudh Thapa has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under quarantine in a separate room in the team hotel in Doha.

Thapa tested positive on Wednesday, a day before India lost 0-1 to Asian champions Qatar in their joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers in Doha.

"Yes, Anirudh Thapa tested positive (for COVID-19) and he is isolated (from other team members)," All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das told PTI on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Chennaiyin FC player will be tested again for the virus in a few days.

He has played more than 20 matches for India.

India are already out of contention for a World Cup berth but remain in the reckoning for the 2023 Asian Cup.

With three points from six matches, a winless India are at fourth spot in the Group E standings.

Head coach Igor Stimac's men still have two matches in the joint qualifiers to salvage some pride.

They play Bangladesh on June 7 and Afghanistan on June 15.

