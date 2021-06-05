STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Italy shows hot form, cruises past Czechs 4-0 in Euro 2020 warm-up

Ciro Immobile, Nicolo Barella, Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Berardi all scored for the hosts who will open the Euro against Turkey next Friday.

Published: 05th June 2021 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Czech Republic's Petr Sevcik, left, is challenged by Italy's Bryan Cristante during the international friendly soccer match between Italy and Czech Republic in Bologna. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BOLOGNA: A week before they kick off Euro 2020 in Rome, Italy crushed the Czech Republic 4-0 in Bologna on Friday, keeping an eighth straight clean sheet.

Ciro Immobile, Nicolo Barella, Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Berardi all scored for the hosts who will open the Euro against Turkey next Friday.

In the absence of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti, who is nursing an injured knee,  Jorginho, a Champions League winner with Chelsea, and Barella quickly set the tempo for Italy.

Italy's strikers Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro Immobile wasted early chances, before Immobile of Lazio  broke the deadlock in the 3rd minute.

Barella, who injected energy from midfield, added a second before half time.

Immobile set up Insigne to score the third with a deflected shot.

Berardi rounded off the party in style, much to the delight of the few thousand spectators in the venerable Dall'Ara Stadium. 

They also warmly welcomed the debut of Sassuolo striker Giacomo Raspadori, the surprise pick on the 26-man squad, with 12 minutes left. 

While Italy's attack enjoyed itself, the defence  maintained their defensive solidity with an eighth consecutive clean sheet.

The Czechs, who open their Euro campaign  against Scotland in Glasgow on June 14, started brightly before the home team took full control. 

The only real scare for Italy manager Roberto Mancini came when Leonardo Bonucci limped off in the first half after twisting his right knee, but the Juventus defender returned and finished the game. 

Italy are  undefeated in 27 matches, since September 2018.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ciro Immobile Nicolo Barella Lorenzo Insigne Domenico Berardi Euro 2020
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp