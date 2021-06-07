STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Che Adams guides Scotland to victory over 10-man Luxembourg ahead of Euro

The Southampton striker swept home his second international goal since switching his allegiance to Scotland in March on 28 minutes from Lydon Dykes' layoff.

Published: 07th June 2021 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Scotland's John McGinn, center right, and Luxembourg's Mica Pinto, center left, jump for the ball during the international friendly soccer match. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LUXEMBOURG: Scotland head into their first major international tournament for 23 years on the back of a win as Che Adams' goal saw off 10-man Luxembourg 1-0 on Sunday.

The Southampton striker swept home his second international goal since switching his allegiance to Scotland in March on 28 minutes from Lydon Dykes' layoff.

Steve Clarke's men should have ran out far more convincing winners after Luxembourg had Vahid Selimovic sent-off for hauling down Dykes 10 minutes before half-time in a bad-tempered contest.

Adams had a second goal harshly ruled out for a push, while Dykes and Scott McTominay missed glorious chances in the second-half.

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour's second cap was ended early by a dangerous blow to the head from Vincent Thill.

And Clarke will be pleased just to have escaped without any more injuries as the hosts took out their frustrations in the closing stages.

Scotland host Czech Republic in front of 12,000 fans at Hampden Park on June 14 before facing England and Croatia in Group D of Euro 2020, which was postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

