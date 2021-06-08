STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Euro 2020: Kevin De Bruyne teams up with Belgium squad after surgery

The Manchester City playmaker underwent "a small operation" on his face on Saturday morning after suffering fractures to his nose and left eye socket in a collision with Chelsea's Antonio Ruediger.

Published: 08th June 2021 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Kevin De Bruyne injury

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is assisted after a foul by Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger during the Champions League final. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TUBIZE: Kevin De Bruyne joined up with the Belgium squad on Monday but remains a major doubt for their Euro 2020 opener against Russia after undergoing minor surgery on a facial injury, his coach Roberto Martinez said.

"Kevin De Bruyne has joined the group and that's fantastic news. He looks ready, he looks fresh, and just to see him walking into the dining room was a real highlight of the day," Martinez told reporters at Belgium's team base near Brussels.

The Manchester City playmaker underwent "a small operation" on his face on Saturday morning after suffering fractures to his nose and left eye socket in a collision with Chelsea's Antonio Ruediger in the Champions League final on May 29.

Martinez admitted De Bruyne may struggle to be ready to play against Russia in Saint-Petersburg in Belgium's first Group B game on Saturday.

"He joins the medical department now for the next few days and then whenever we get the green light he is going to be integrated into the sporting side," said the former Everton manager.

"At the moment I am not counting on Kevin to be in the first game but if that changes it will be because he adapts well to his own programme," he continued, adding that "it is to early to decide" when he will be able to play.

Belgium, who travel to Saint-Petersburg on Friday, will also face Denmark in Copenhagen on June 17 and Finland, back in Russia, on June 21.

On Sunday De Bruyne became just the third player to win the English Professional Footballers' Association's (PFA) player of the year prize for a second consecutive season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kevin De Bruyne Euro 2020
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp