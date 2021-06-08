STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Very important for India to qualify for AFC Asian Cup: Aussie legend Tim Cahill

To take part in the Asian Cup is a massive success for India, massive. Even when you lose you actually are improving, Cahill pointed.

Former Australia forward Tim Cahill (File | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Australian footballer Tim Cahill has highlighted the importance of the AFC Asian Cup for the Indian team. The Blue Tigers are already out of contention to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022 and the focus has now shifted to qualification for the AFC Asian Cup.

"It's very important and the exposure they get in these circumstances, the competition especially during the pandemic, during this difficult times is to maximize their competitive games," Australia's all-time leading goalscorer said on Star Sports show' Football United.

"It took many years for Qatar to be in a World Cup, the process that goes in. It took many years for Australia to qualify for World Cup. And you know nothing is guaranteed to any nation," Qatar's Legacy Ambassador added.

"To take part in the Asian Cup is a massive success for India, massive. Even when you lose you actually are improving," Cahill pointed.

Earlier on Monday, India defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and AFC Asian Cup China qualifiers. The 36-year-old India skipper Sunil Chhetri scored a brace in the second half of the match to hand the team a thrilling win at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium at Al Sadd Club in Doha.

India moved to six points from seven matches, while Bangladesh is at two points in seven matches. India will now lock horns against Afghanistan in their last group stage game on Tuesday.

