Mastercard, beer giant Ambev pull brands from troubled Copa America

By AFP

SAO PAULO: Mastercard and beer giant Ambev, two top sponsors of the Copa America, said Wednesday they were pulling their brands from the troubled tournament, already in turmoil over Covid-19 fears and a potential court ban.

It was the latest pair of yellow cards for the South American football championships, which are due to kick off Sunday in Brazil -- the emergency replacement hosts for pandemic-battered Argentina and protest-hit Colombia -- despite warnings the event could fuel a new surge of Covid-19.

"After careful analysis, we have decided not to activate our sponsorship of the Copa America in Brazil," Mastercard said in a statement.

The decision means the US credit card giant will not place its logo inside stadiums or on promotional materials in Brazil.

However, it will respect its contract as tournament sponsor, the value of which was not disclosed.

A company spokesman told AFP it was the first time Mastercard had made such a decision since it began sponsoring the South American football championships in 1992.

Ambev, maker of many of Brazil's best-selling beers, later joined in, saying its "brands will not be present at the Copa America."

The company, part of global beverage giant AB InBev, said it "continues its committment and support for Brazilian football," but did not give further details.

Organizers are battling the odds to pull off this edition of the Copa America, the world's oldest running international football tournament.

After delaying it by 12 months because of the pandemic, the South American football confederation, CONMEBOL, had to find an emergency replacement when original co-hosts Argentina and Colombia fell through.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro gave his blessing last week for Brazil to fill in.

However, the move is hugely controversial: Brazil is also reeling from Covid-19, with a death toll of more than 475,000, second only to the United States.

Brazil's Supreme Court is due to rule Thursday on two requests to block the 10-nation championships, scheduled to run through July 10 in four host cities.

Filed by an opposition party and the national metalworkers' union, the cases argue the tournament poses a Covid-19 threat and would "violate the fundamental rights to life and health."