STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Mastercard, beer giant Ambev pull brands from troubled Copa America

The decision means the US credit card giant will not place its logo inside stadiums or on promotional materials in Brazil.

Published: 10th June 2021 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

National Stadium stands in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, June 4, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SAO PAULO: Mastercard and beer giant Ambev, two top sponsors of the Copa America, said Wednesday they were pulling their brands from the troubled tournament, already in turmoil over Covid-19 fears and a potential court ban.

It was the latest pair of yellow cards for the South American football championships, which are due to kick off Sunday in Brazil -- the emergency replacement hosts for pandemic-battered Argentina and protest-hit Colombia -- despite warnings the event could fuel a new surge of Covid-19.

"After careful analysis, we have decided not to activate our sponsorship of the Copa America in Brazil," Mastercard said in a statement.

The decision means the US credit card giant will not place its logo inside stadiums or on promotional materials in Brazil.

However, it will respect its contract as tournament sponsor, the value of which was not disclosed.

A company spokesman told AFP it was the first time Mastercard had made such a decision since it began sponsoring the South American football championships in 1992.

Ambev, maker of many of Brazil's best-selling beers, later joined in, saying its "brands will not be present at the Copa America."

The company, part of global beverage giant AB InBev, said it "continues its committment and support for Brazilian football," but did not give further details.

Organizers are battling the odds to pull off this edition of the Copa America, the world's oldest running international football tournament.

After delaying it by 12 months because of the pandemic, the South American football confederation, CONMEBOL, had to find an emergency replacement when original co-hosts Argentina and Colombia fell through.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro gave his blessing last week for Brazil to fill in.

However, the move is hugely controversial: Brazil is also reeling from Covid-19, with a death toll of more than 475,000, second only to the United States.

Brazil's Supreme Court is due to rule Thursday on two requests to block the 10-nation championships, scheduled to run through July 10 in four host cities.

Filed by an opposition party and the national metalworkers' union, the cases argue the tournament poses a Covid-19 threat and would "violate the fundamental rights to life and health."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mastercard Ambev Copa America
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp