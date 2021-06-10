STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Spain to vaccinate Euro 2020 squad over COVID outbreak worries

The announcement of this additional measure against the virus came after the team's management said it had set up a "parallel" squad of 17 reserves who may have to play if infections spread.

Published: 10th June 2021 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Spain's head coach Luis Enrique, centre, watches the play during the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Portugal at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Spain's Euro 2020 squad is to be vaccinated against Covid-19 just days before the start of the tournament, the Health Minister Carolina Darias said Wednesday after two players tested positive. 

"We are going to vaccinate all the players in the Spanish squad" with the (two dose) Pfizer vaccine administered by "the armed forces", Darias told a press conference.

The announcement of this additional measure against the virus came after the team's management said it had set up a "parallel" squad of 17 reserves who may have to play if infections spread among its players.

The sudden decision came after Spain defender Diego Llorente became the second player to test positive for Covid-19 overnight, after the same happened with captain Sergio Busquets on Sunday. 

Since Sunday, Spain's entire Euro squad has been in isolation. 

In a statement on its website, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) said it was setting up a "parallel bubble" and had called in 11 players to join six backups who were already acting as cover for the coronavirus-hit first squad. 

Spain are due to open their Euro campaign on Monday, playing Sweden in Group E in the southern city of Seville. 

Sweden's Euro 2020 squad has also been hit by infections, with two players, star forward Dejan Kulusevski and midfielder Mattias Svanberg, testing positive, its federation said Tuesday.

"The coaching staff of Spain's national team have decided 11 internationals initially called up for the match against Lithuania will remain part of the senior national team," it said. 

The 11 newcomers were part of an Under-21 team that thumped Lithuania 4-0 on Tuesday evening in Spain's final warm-up match.

"This group of internationals will join their teammates... within a parallel bubble, created in anticipation of the possible consequences that could result from the positives of Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente."

The players are Alvaro Fernandez, Oscar Mingueza, Marc Cucurella, Bryan Gil, Juan Miranda, Gonzalo Villar, Alejandro Pozo, Brahim Diaz, Martin Zubimendi, Yeremy Pino and Javi Puado. 

They join six players already drafted in by coach Luis Enrique as insurance against any more positives among his squad: Rodrigo Moreno, Pablo Fornals, Carlos Soler, Brais Mendez, Raul Albiol and Kepa Arrizabalaga. 

The 17 reserves in their separate bubble will have no contact with the main Euro 2020 squad. 

Spain are also scheduled to play Poland and Slovakia in Group E, with all their group stage matches at the Cartuja stadium in Seville.

Spain backup squad

Alvaro Fernandez (Huesca), Oscar Mingueza (Barcelona), Marc Cucurella (Getafe), Bryan Gil (Eibar), Juan Miranda (Betis), Gonzalo Villar (Roma/ITA), Alejandro Pozo (Eibar), Brahim Diaz (AC Milan/ITA), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal), Javi Puado (Espanyol), Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds/ENG), Pablo Fornals (West Ham/ENG), Carlos Soler (Valencia), Brais Mendez (Celta Vigo), Raul Albiol (Villarreal), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea/ENG)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Euro 2020 Covid-19 Carolina Darias
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp