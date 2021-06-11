STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Brazil searches for right target man for Copa America ahead of tournament opener

Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Richarlison and Gabriel Barbosa are in contention.

Published: 11th June 2021 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Brazil's Richarlison, right, and Paraguay's Roberto Rojas battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SAO PAULO: Brazil has always produced some of the best goal scorers in soccer.

But as the Copa America approaches, Brazil coach Tite knows he doesn't have a Ronaldo or Romario type of target man to rely on.

Instead, Tite is split between four options going into Sunday's opener against Venezuela in Brasilia.

Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Richarlison and Gabriel Barbosa are in contention.

Combined, they have scored 45 goals for the national team.

In contrast, Neymar has 66 by himself.

Brazil has struggled to find a world-class striker since the 2006 World Cup, when an out of shape but still deadly Ronaldo played his fourth and last edition.

The team's target men in the last three World Cups scored only four goals in 17 matches.

Jesus had zero in 2018, Fred scored once in 2014 and Luis Fabiano netted three in 2010.

Brazil coach Tite sees the Copa America as a key preparation for next year's World Cup, and it's a great opportunity for one forward to stake a claim to a starting place in Qatar.

"Gabriel Barbosa fluctuates and he can have a very strong finishing power. Jesus is a natural, he can get to the wings and (do well) in one-on-ones. Richarlison too," Tite said before the 2-0 win at Paraguay on Tuesday in World cup qualifying.

"And Firmino is a No. 9 who also becomes a 10 and gives you a connection with Neymar."

Tite's first choice until recently was the 24-year-old Jesus.

He scored 14 goals in 42 matches for Manchester City this season, a figure he acknowledged was disappointing.

The Brazilian recently said he was affected by COVID-19 earlier in the year.

The 29-year-old Firmino had his lowest scoring season since he joined Liverpool in 2015, with only nine goals in 48 matches.

Richarlison had a better club season, scoring 13 goals in 40 matches for Everton.

But Tite believes the 24-year-old is better as a winger, meaning he is a substitute for Neymar  who did not play in the 2019 Copa America due to injury.

Out of Brazil's 16 goals in World Cup qualifiers, Firmino and Richarlison scored three each.

Jesus has none.

He is unlikely to start for Brazil unless Tite chooses to use him as a winger, giving a central position to Neymar, as he did in the win at Paraguay.

Many Brazilian fans would like to see Barbosa, known as Gabigol, given a chance.

A flop at Inter Milan and Benfica, the 24-year-old Barbosa has been a massive success at Flamengo since returning home two years ago.

Barbosa scored 38 goals in 52 matches for his club in 2020.

This year he netted 13 goals in 12 matches, though the more competitive Brazilian championship is yet to start.

Barbosa started in Brazil's 2-0 win against Ecuador but did not score.

If none of the forwards can deliver, Brazil will have to keep depending on Neymar for its goals.

"National teams build themselves over time, that's what they are like," Tite said.

"We don't have a lot of time together. And sometimes even during a match we will have to look for alternatives."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gabriel Jesus Roberto Firmino Richarlison Gabriel Barbosa Tite Copa America
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp