STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

'If he's not scoring he's setting up goals': Wales not bothered by Gareth Bale's drought

Bale, 31, last scored for Wales against Croatia in October 2019 but has created four goals in his previous seven appearances.

Published: 11th June 2021 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Gareth Bale

Wales' Gareth Bale heads the ball. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BAKU (Azerbaijan): Wales captain Gareth Bale said on Friday he was unconcerned about his international goal drought on the eve of his side's Euro 2020 opener against Switzerland.

Bale, 31, last scored for Wales against Croatia in October 2019 but has created four goals in his previous seven appearances.

"It doesn't matter. I've made assists. I'm still contributing. I'm not worried," he said.

"If the chances arise to score, hopefully I can take them," he added.

Bale's side start their campaign in Azerbaijan on Saturday in the competition that has been delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Real Madrid forward, who spent last season on loan at Tottenham, has scored 33 goals in 92 international appearances since making his debut in 2006 but his goalless run stretches back 11 matches.

Wales coach Robert Page, who will take charge of the side during the tournament as Ryan Giggs is facing trial in England, backed his star player. 

"It's not the end of the world. If he's not scoring he's supplying goals," Page said.

"If he's not scoring it's important he's setting up goals, and he's doing that."

The Euro 2016 semi-finalists rested Aaron Ramsey for two friendlies ahead of the competition and the Juventus midfielder sat out Thursday's training session.

Ramsey, 30, also missed the Italian club's five final games of the Serie A campaign with fitness issues.

"There are no issues with Aaron whatsoever. He didn't train yesterday. That was always part of the plan," Page said.

"We worked backwards from Switzerland. Aaron has always been part of the process. 

"He said yesterday he's in a good place. That's great news for us," he added.

Former Wales skipper Page stands in for Giggs with the ex-Manchester United winger facing trial next year accused of deliberately headbutting his ex-girlfriend and controlling her throughout their relationship.

Giggs denies all the allegations and previously issued a statement in which he said he looked forward to "clearing my name".

"He's sat at home watching it. He’s a friend at the end of the day, forget manager," Page said.

"He wishes us all the best and he's fully supportive of the team. Like anyone at home he's a supporter," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gareth Bale Euro 2020 Wales vs Switzerland Robert Page Euro Cup
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp