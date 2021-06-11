STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

ISL transfers: Goan winger Anil Gaonkar signed by Kerala Blasters

Gaonkar has been with Vasco FC for the last four years and has represented the state in U-20 tournaments.

Published: 11th June 2021 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Blasters (Photo | ISL)

By PTI

PANAJI: Vasco SC player Anil Gaonkar has signed a two-year deal with Kerala Blasters FC and will soon join Indian Super League side for pre-season matches.

Living in the rural most areas of the coastal state, Gaonkar shot to fame with his performance for Vasco SC during the Goa Premier League.

"I was very happy and surprised when my coach Micky Fernandes informed me that Kerala Blasters FC want to sign me for the upcoming season of ISL," Gaonkar told PTI.

The winger, who hails from Kotharlim in Sanguem taluka, said it was a dream come true as he always wanted to play in the popular League.

Gaonkar has been with Vasco FC for the last four years and has represented the state in U-20 tournaments.

"I have to prove my mettle now.

If they consider me as an asset for them, I have to prove them right," said Gaonkar, who lives with his joint family in the village, where his mother does odd jobs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Gaonkar ISL signings ISL Transfers football transfers Kerala Blasters
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Socialism and Mamta Banerjee’s families are close relatives
Socialism marrying Mamta Banerjee? Yes, it's set to happen in Tamil Nadu soon!
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| ANI)
Centre 'abusing' some state governments instead of supporting them: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp