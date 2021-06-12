STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Euro 2020: Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapses during match against Finland, match suspended

The Danish midfielder was given chest compressions and as a result, it caused the suspension of the match in the first half.

Published: 12th June 2021 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

Denmark's players react as their teammate Christian Eriksen lays injured on the ground during an Euro 2020 match in Copenhagen

Denmark's players react as their teammate Christian Eriksen lays injured on the ground during an Euro 2020 match in Copenhagen. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

COPENHAGEN: The European Championship game between Denmark and Finland was suspended Saturday after Christian Eriksen needed urgent medical attention on the field near the end of the first half. Eriksen was given treatment for about 10 minutes after collapsing on the field before being carried off on a stretcher. UEFA then announced the game had been suspended "due to a medical emergency".

A stadium announcer asked fans to stay in their seats until further information could be provided.

Eriksen had just played a short pass when he fell face-forward onto the ground. His teammates immediately gestured for help and medics rushed onto the field. Eriksen was given chest compressions as his teammates stood around him in a shielding wall for privacy.

The Finland players huddled by their bench and eventually walked off the field while Eriksen was still getting treatment, as did the referees. Eriksen was eventually carried off to a loud ovation, with his teammates walking next to the stretcher.

