STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Feud between Mbappe and Giroud escalates at Euro 2020

It all started on Tuesday after France's 3-0 victory over Bulgaria in a friendly when Giroud suggested he wasn't getting the service he deserved  deemed by some a swipe at Mbappe.

Published: 13th June 2021 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

France's Kylian Mbappe (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PARIS: A brewing feud between France strikers Kylian Mbappé and Olivier Giroud has gone public, potentially threatening team unity ahead of the opening match against Germany at the European Championship.

It all started on Tuesday after France's 3-0 victory over Bulgaria in a friendly when Giroud suggested he wasn't getting the service he deserved  deemed by some a swipe at Mbappé.

Giroud scored two goals after coming on as a substitute for Karim Benzema, and several of his teammates ran towards him to celebrate his first one.

But not Mbappé, who appeared to walk in the opposite direction.

"I was quiet because sometimes you make a run and the balls just don't arrive," Giroud said on L'Equipe TV.

"I don't always pretend to make the right calls, but I have tried hard to give solutions in the area."

Mbappe said on Sunday he had been "a little affected" by the growing unrest caused by Giroud's comments.

"What he said does not bother me more than that," Mbappe said at a news conference, according to L'Equipe.

"He expresses a feeling when he speaks. I'm a forward and I've had that feeling 365 times in a game, when you feel like you're not being served.

"It's more about releasing it publicly. I saw him in the dressing room, I congratulated him on his goals, he didn't say anything to me. I heard about it in the press. That's more (important) than what he said, he didn't say anything bad."

Mbappe, one of the world's best strikers, said he didn't want to make "a big deal about it."

"We are here to represent France, that is the most important thing," he said.

Giroud's regular place in France's attack has been threatened by the recall of Benzema after nearly six years away from the national team amid a bitter fallout with coach Didier Deschamps over Benzema's alleged role in a sex-tape scandal.

However, Benzema limped off against Bulgaria with a minor knee injury and is a doubt for the Euro 2020 game against Germany in Munich on Tuesday, raising the possibility of Giroud coming back into the team.

Giroud and Benzema had a frosty relationship prior to Benzema's fallout with Deschamps.

That cost Benzema his place and Giroud took it to become France's second-highest scorer with 46 goals, five behind Thierry Henry's national record.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kylian mbappe olivier giroud
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp