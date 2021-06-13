STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Timothy Castagne suffers double eye socket fracture, out of Euro Cup

The Leicester full-back clashed heads with Russia's Daler Kuzyaev in the 26th minute and was replaced by Thomas Meunier, who then starred with a goal and an assist.

Published: 13th June 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Belgium's Timothy Castagne is treated for injury during the Euro 2020 championship match against Russia. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SAINT PETERSBURG: Belgium defender Timothy Castagne, who suffered two facial fractures early in the 3-0 victory over Russia at Euro 2020 on Saturday, has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament, coach Roberto Martinez said.

Taken to hospital, Castagne had tests which revealed a "double eye socket fracture", according to Martinez.

It was the 25-year-old's first major tournament.

But Martinez did say the ankle injury which forced centre-back Jan Vertonghen off late on was "less serious".

"I caught my studs in the pitch," said Benfica's Vertonghen. "I've got a history of ankle injuries, so that's why I always tape my ankles well. It's going to be fine."

Belgium were already without Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who suffered facial fractures in his club's Champions League final loss to Chelsea, and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel for the win over Russia in Saint Petersburg.

Captain Eden Hazard was only fit enough for an 18-minute cameo as a substitute after an injury-hit season with Real Madrid.

