West Ham United manager David Moyes signs new long-term deal with club

By ANI

LONDON: West Ham United on Saturday announced that manager David Moyes has signed a new three-year contract with the Club.

Moyes has led the Hammers through a resurgent 2020/21 campaign that culminated in a sixth-place finish, securing European qualification through league position for just the third time in the Club's history, and achieving a record Premier League points total in the process.

Moyes ranks fourth all-time in Premier League matches managed with 583, behind only Arsene Wenger, Sir Alex Ferguson and former West Ham boss Harry Redknapp.

"I am delighted to have committed my future to West Ham United. This is where I want to be and I'm happy. I'm excited to be given this opportunity to build on what we all have already achieved here," said Moyes in a statement.

"The owners and I are fully aligned with how we want to keep developing and improving the football club. The Board and everyone at the Club have been fantastic to work with, giving me great support.

"I feel that we are all united in what we want to achieve in the coming years and how we might be able to achieve those things," he added.

According to West Ham United, Alan Irvine, Moyes' close friend and valued assistant will remain with the Club in a technical advisory role as part of the plans for a new set-up.

Meanwhile, first-team coaches Paul Nevin, Stuart Pearce and Kevin Nolan, as well as goalkeeping coach Xavi Valero, are set to continue as integral members of the Glaswegian's backroom staff.