STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Eriksen collapse brought back harrowing memories, says Fabrice Muamba

Eriksen received CPR as his distraught teammates formed a circle around him to shield the stricken player from the view of 16,000 stunned fans in Copenhagen on Saturday.

Published: 14th June 2021 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen controls the ball during the Euro 2020 championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen controls the ball during the Euro 2020 championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Fabrice Muamba has spoken about how watching Christian Eriksen receive life-saving treatment at Euro 2020 brought back emotional memories of his own cardiac arrest as a doctor warned the Dane was unlikely to play again.

Eriksen received CPR as his distraught teammates formed a circle around him to shield the stricken player from the view of 16,000 stunned fans in Copenhagen on Saturday.

The Finns won 1-0 thanks to a Joel Pohjanpalo header in their first-ever appearance in the European Championship but Eriksen's plight overshadowed the match.

Muamba, the former Bolton midfielder who collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest during a televised FA Cup game in 2012, tweeted "Please God" following the incident.

"To watch it from that distance and not knowing the expectation of what was going to happen -- it's scary," he told the BBC.

"It's credit to the medical staff that they've come in and they did an amazing job on Christian."

Muamba said he was impressed by how Eriksen's teammates had surrounded him to "protect the whole situation".

"It just brought back emotion that you've literally put down there for a long time that you don't want to re-live," he said.

"To see it on the other side, when it happened I asked my missus 'how did you even cope knowing this has happened to me'?

"I'm hoping that things turn out to be OK for him. I really, really, really hope he comes through."

- Cardiologist warning -

A sports cardiologist who previously worked with Eriksen at Tottenham said the midfielder, now at Inter Milan, was unlikely to play again.

"Clearly something went terribly wrong," Sanjay Sharma, professor of sports cardiology at St George's, University of London, told the Press Association agency.

"But they managed to get him back. The question is what happened? And why did it happen?

"This guy had normal tests all the way up to 2019 so how do you explain this cardiac arrest?"

Sharma, who chairs the Football Association's expert cardiac consensus group, said there were multiple reasons a cardiac arrest could have happened, such as high temperatures or an unidentified condition.

But he said reports after the match that Eriksen, 29, was awake in hospital were "a very good sign".

"I'm very pleased," he said. "The fact he's stable and awake, his outlook is going to be very good. I don't know whether he'll ever play football again.

"Without putting it too bluntly, he died today, albeit for a few minutes, but he did die and would the medical professional allow him to die again? The answer is no."

Former Tottenham player and manager Glenn Hoddle, who suffered a cardiac arrest while working for TV in 2018, tweeted: "Thank God Christian is OK. And to those who did the CPR, it's simple, you saved his life as I know so well."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fabrice Muamba Euro 2020 Christian Eriksen
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Once cleared for public use, Novavax will become the fourth vaccine to be deployed in the UK in the coming weeks, joining the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs. (File Photo | AFP)
Novavax Vaccine: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
A screenshot of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai.
Mumbai car that caved into concrete floor pulled out using rope
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp