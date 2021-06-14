STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Igor Stimac has implemented philosophy of playing differently: Former Afghanistan captain Haroon Amiri on Blue Tigers

Former Afghanistan captain Haroon Amiri is back at the centre of the team defence after an injury kept him out for a couple of years.

Published: 14th June 2021 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Indian football team coach Igor Stimac

Indian football team coach Igor Stimac (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DOHA: Former Afghanistan captain Haroon Amiri is back at the centre of the team defence after an injury kept him out for a couple of years. A day prior to India's last league match against Afghanistan in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers in Doha, the defender opened up on the strengths of his side.

India and Afghanistan will square off against each other on Tuesday. In their last game, the Blue Tigers defeated Bangladesh 2-0 after skipper Sunil Chhetri scored a brace.

"I have had offers from the middle east, and also parts of Asia. But I never wanted to come out of my comfort zone. I have already settled down in India, and whichever city I play in, I cherish it. Going to another country will require myself to devote time to learn the language, culture, adapt to the food and a lot of other stuff -- there will always be new challenges," the official website of AIFF quoted Amiri as saying.

"I am aware of the Indian culture, celebrate Indian festivals, love the food, speak the same language, watch the movies, hang around with my Indian friends, and am extremely proud of having been in India. I am welcomed everywhere and have been lucky to have made good buddies over the years," he added.

Talking about Team India, Amiri said: "They are a good team. There has been a lot of change in the squad with so many youngsters coming in. We have noticed that the current coach also has implemented a philosophy of playing differently. India has had some good results in the recent past. We watched their match against Qatar with 10-men where it was hard to break them down. There will be a healthy competition when the two teams meet. The mentality of playing for your club and country is entirely different."

"I met them at the hotel gym. One day they were waiting outside for us to finish our session, and another day, we waited outside as the Indian players were finishing their session. We had a nice chat with Sandesh, Sunil, Amrinder Singh -- all of them have hearts of gold," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Igor Stimac Haroon Amiri India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers World Cup 2022 Qualifiers FIFA World Cup qualifiers
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Once cleared for public use, Novavax will become the fourth vaccine to be deployed in the UK in the coming weeks, joining the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs. (File Photo | AFP)
Novavax Vaccine: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
A screenshot of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai.
Mumbai car that caved into concrete floor pulled out using rope
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp