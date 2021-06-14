STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Meet Attila Szalai, Hungary's Euro 2020 breakout prospect

With Hungary's most creative player Dominik Szoboszlai - also at RB Leipzig - out through injury, Szalai told Hungarian media he "expects to be busy" tackling star-studded opponents.

Published: 14th June 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Hungary's defender Attila Szalai kicks the ball during the UEFA European Qualifiers play-off final football match between Hungary and Iceland at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. (Photo | AFP)

BUDAPEST: Euro 2020 outsiders Hungary's prospects in a daunting Group F may largely depend on RB Leipzig duo Peter Gulacsi and Willi Orban keeping stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe at bay.

But a new defensive stalwart has come on board in Fenerbahce's Attila Szalai, 23, a regular fixture in the Hungary team since making his debut under coach Marco Rossi in 2019. 

With Hungary's most creative player Dominik Szoboszlai - also at RB Leipzig - out through injury, Szalai told Hungarian media he "expects to be busy" tackling star-studded opponents.

The modest Magyars face title holders Portugal (June 15) and world champions France (June 19) in the Puskas Arena in Budapest, before taking on Germany in Munich (June 23).

"But we want to cause a surprise, and win at least a point, or better still several points," the powerful centre-back, who can also play on the left, said in a interview.  

Tall and broad-shouldered, his career has ascended swiftly from humble beginnings. 

Still playing for lowly Hungarian side Mezokovesd just two years ago he moved first to Cypriot side Apollon Limassol in June 2019, before joining Turkish giants Fenerbahce last January.

Quickly established as a fan favourite at the Istanbul club, Szalai, who likes to roam forward and join set-pieces, scored three goals in 22 appearances this season.

"It would be the greatest day of my life if I scored a goal for the national team," said Szalai.

The defender's "seamless transition from Cyprus to the Turkish top tier has been impressive," Hungarian football journalist Gergely Marosi told AFP.

"He has also stood out with commanding performances for Hungary, has a good chemistry with defensive partner Willi Orban, and proved he can hold his ground against tough opposition," said Marosi.

- Interest from abroad -

The Magyars take an 11-game unbeaten run into their opener against Portugal, in large part thanks to solidity at the back. 

"If Szalai doesn't get injured or his frankly amazing development does not stall, a 'top five' league career is definitely possible," Marosi told AFP.

"Making another step up this summer might be moving too early, but he can test himself against the world's best forwards now," he said.

With La Liga champions Atletico Madrid and Sevilla already expressing interest, as well as Premier League sides West Ham and Leicester, Szalai will be keenly watched at Euro 2020.

"Every player wants to play in the three biggest leagues in the world, so like everyone else, I have dreams like this. I want to play at the highest level possible," said Szalai.

Nicknamed "Sancho" after his father Attila, a twice-capped Hungary defender in the 1980s, Szalai joined Austrian side Rapid Wien as a 14-year-old before returning home aged 19.

"I was grateful to learn my trade at Rapid, and was offered a contract but I needed regular first-team top tier football which they couldn't guarantee," he said.

Now, with 13 caps under his belt and Hungary's Euro 2020 opener against Portugal beckoning, Szalai said he "can't wait" to play at a packed Puskas Arena, the only tournament venue not to limit fan capacity as a Covid-19 health precaution.  

"Goose pimples are guaranteed from the atmosphere," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Peter Gulacsi Willi Orban Attila Szalai Euro 2020
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Once cleared for public use, Novavax will become the fourth vaccine to be deployed in the UK in the coming weeks, joining the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs. (File Photo | AFP)
Novavax Vaccine: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
A screenshot of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai.
Mumbai car that caved into concrete floor pulled out using rope
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp