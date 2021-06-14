STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Scotland, Spain set to start Euro 2020 campaigns after England's opening win

Scotland will face the Czech Republic in Glasgow on Monday, before a new-look Spain get their bid for a record fourth European crown underway without captain Sergio Busquets.

Published: 14th June 2021 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Spain's manager Luis Enrique, center, speaks with members of the national team during a training session at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: England launched their bid for Euro 2020 glory with a 1-0 win over Croatia on Sunday, as Scotland were set to end their 23-year wait to play in a major tournament and Covid-hit Spain prepared to face Sweden.

Raheem Sterling scored at a sun-baked Wembley as England won their opening game of a European Championship finals for the first time at the 10th attempt.

England's neighbours Scotland, playing at the highest level for the first time since the 1998 World Cup, will face the Czech Republic in Glasgow on Monday, before a new-look Spain get their bid for a record fourth European crown underway without captain Sergio Busquets who tested positive for coronavirus.

But the action on the pitch is still being overshadowed by the fallout from the shocking events in Copenhagen's Parken Stadium on Saturday when Christian Eriksen suddenly collapsed during Denmark's Group B loss to Finland, lying motionless as medics administered CPR.

The match resumed nearly two hours later following a suspension after reports filtered through that Eriksen was in a stable condition and awake.

"He was gone, and we did cardiac resuscitation, and it was cardiac arrest," team doctor Morten Boesen told a press conference on Sunday.

"How close were we? I don't know. We got him back after one defib (defibrillation), so that's quite fast."

Denmark forward Martin Braithwaite called the incident "one of the scariest moments of my life".

"I'm grateful that he's stable and alive. Right now, that's all that matters. Hope to see you soon my friend," he tweeted.

- England make winning start -

On Sunday, Manchester City's Sterling scored his first goal at a major tournament as England gained a measure of revenge for their 2018 World Cup semi-final defeat by Croatia.

The forward's sharp finish in the second half was enough for the home side to send the Wembley crowd home happy.

Sterling grew up in the shadow of London's Wembley and justified manager Gareth Southgate's decision to keep faith with him by scoring the only goal just before the hour.

"I always said if I played at Wembley in a major tournament, I'm scoring. I had to score in my back garden and delighted to do that," he told the BBC.

England, seeking to end a 55-year wait for a major trophy, are playing all three group games at their London home. If they top Group D they will also play there in the last 16, while London is also the venue for both semi-finals as well as the final on July 11.

The Netherlands, back at a major tournament for the first time since 2014, defeated Ukraine 3-2 in a thrilling Group C encounter in Amsterdam.

Dutch captain Georginio Wijnaldum put the hosts ahead early in the second half before Wout Weghorst doubled their advantage.

Ukraine equalised with two quick goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk, but a Denzel Dumfries header five minutes from time earned Frank de Boer's side victory.

North Macedonia lost 3-1 to Austria in their first match in a major tournament as an independent nation in Bucharest, despite an equaliser from 37-year-old captain Goran Pandev.

- Scotland set to celebrate return -

Scotland's match in Group D has been slightly overshadowed by the racism ban which ruled Czech defender Ondrej Kudela out of the tournament.

The Slavia Prague player was suspended for 10 games for racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara on a Europa League visit to Scotland in March.

"I believe that he did not tell him anything racist, there was no evidence, but a lot of people on the islands (the UK) condemned him and he received a severe sentence," said Czech Republic and West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek.

But Scotland's fans will be sure to celebrate at Hampden Park, with their side finally back in the big time.

"I hope it inspires a nation, I hope we can make them happy. You can feel a real buzz around the country already," said Scotland captain Andy Robertson.

The coronavirus, which delayed the tournament for a year, is still proving a major headache.

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has tested positive for Covid-19 and is out of Euro 2020, with Diogo Dalot taking his place in the squad.

Spain's preparations have been badly hit by the virus, with Busquets missing for Monday's clash with Sweden in Seville, while defender Diego Llorente was only allowed to rejoin the group on Saturday after giving a fourth consecutive negative test.

"It's been a tough week, without doubt, but no complaints, no excuses," said Spain coach Luis Enrique.

The other opening Group E game sees Robert Lewandowski's Poland face Slovakia in Saint Petersburg.

World Cup holders France -- with Karim Benzema recalled -- are the favourites to win the continental crown.

They begin their campaign against Germany in Munich on Tuesday, with holders Portugal facing Hungary in the other Group F match.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Euro 2020 Sergio Busquets
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Once cleared for public use, Novavax will become the fourth vaccine to be deployed in the UK in the coming weeks, joining the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs. (File Photo | AFP)
Novavax Vaccine: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective
A screenshot of a car sinking into a pool of water in Mumbai.
Mumbai car that caved into concrete floor pulled out using rope
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp