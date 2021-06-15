STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

COVID-affected Spain misfires, held to 0-0 draw by Sweden at Euro 2020

Álvaro Morata had Spain's best chance just a few minutes before Isak but his shot missed wide with goalkeeper Robin Olsen the only opponent to beat.

Published: 15th June 2021 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Spain's Aymeric Laporte goes for a header during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group E soccer match between Spain and Sweden. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SEVILLE: The chances came and went but neither Spain nor Sweden managed to put any of them in the net.

Spain dominated possession and kept the pressure on the opposing area for most of the match but the Swedes held on for a 0-0 draw Monday at the European Championship.

Sweden managed only a few chances at La Cartuja Stadium, but they were some of the most dangerous ones.

Alexander Isak, who plays for Spanish club Real Sociedad, had a shot from inside the area hit the post after deflecting off Spain defender Marcos Llorente in front of the goal line.

Early in the second half, Marcus Berg was inside the area with the ball coming his way, but he mishit his shot.

Álvaro Morata had Spain's best chance just a few minutes before Isak but his shot missed wide with goalkeeper Robin Olsen the only opponent to beat.

"Everyone can make mistakes, we all make them," Spain midfielder Pedri González said about Morata, who was booed by part of the Spanish fans.

"He works hard for the team and that always shows on the field."

Morata had already missed some chances and been jeered in Spain's final warm-up match against Portugal, also a 0-0 draw.

Spain pressed until the end on Monday but kept misfiring.

Olsen made a 90th-minute save off a header by substitute Gerard Moreno, and he had already stopped another close-range header by Dani Olmo in the first half.

"The way we earned that point today, the entire team, the way the guys ran in the heat, it wasn't just me who earned this point," Olsen said.

"It was an incredible team effort. We didn't play our best game. It's not the most well-deserved point we've ever taken. But we battled. We showed that we wanted it."

Spain ended with 75% of possession and had 17 total attempts, with five on target.

Sweden missed the target on its four attempts.

"We played against a rival that decided to defend and tried to create some danger with long balls, and it actually had the chance the win the match," Spain coach Luis Enrique said.

"It's a disappointing draw for us."

Spain had failed to score in only one of its last 14 group matches at European Championships.

Sweden hadn't drawn any of its last 17 international matches, since a tie against Spain in qualifying for Euro 2020.

"If you come here and play Spain in 32 degree heat (90 degree F) and think you're going to outplay them, you're totally naive," Sweden coach Janne Andersson said.

"I'm not at all ashamed of this point. If we want to take points from these types of teams, we have to play this way."

In the other group match, Slovakia defeated Poland 2-1 in St. Petersburg.

Spain's matches at Euro 2020 are being played in Seville instead of Bilbao, the original host city for the continent-wide tournament, because the high contagion rate of the virus in the northern city wouldn't allow for many fans to attend games.

A limited crowd of 12,517 attended the match at La Cartuja, where Spain will also play Poland on Saturday and Slovakia on June 23.

A quarterfinal match will also be played at the stadium.

Sweden, which hasn't advanced past the group stage at the European Championship since 2004, next faces Slovakia on Friday in St.Petersburg.

The Swedes will also play in Russia against Poland.

Both teams were without players because of the coronavirus.

Spain lost captain Sergio Busquets and Sweden was without Mattias Svanberg and Dejan Kulusevski.

They were all still in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

The entire Spanish team was vaccinated just days before its opening match.

Luis Enrique started with Rodri Hernández in Busquets' position, with youngster Pedri and Koke Resurrección alongside him in the midfield.

The 18-year-old Pedri became Spain's youngest ever player at the tournament.

Both sides are also without their veteran stars at Euro 2020.

Sergio Ramos was left off the Spain squad after playing sparingly for Real Madrid this season because of injuries, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who ended his retirement from Sweden's international team in March, couldn't make it to the tournament because of a knee problem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Álvaro Morata European Championship Euro 2020
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp