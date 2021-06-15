STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Poland 'in difficult situation' after Slovakia defeat, says Robert Lewandowski

The Bayern Munich striker was kept quiet by a Slovakia defence led by Milan Skriniar, the Inter Milan centre-back who scored the winning goal in Saint Petersburg.

Published: 15th June 2021 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Poland's Robert Lewandowski, centre, walks as Slovakia players celebrate their victory after the Euro 2020 soccer championship. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SAINT PETERSBURG: Poland star Robert Lewandowski said the team was facing an uphill task to qualify for the last 16 at Euro 2020 after losing 2-1 to Slovakia in their opening game on Monday.

The Bayern Munich striker was kept quiet by a Slovakia defence led by Milan Skriniar, the Inter Milan centre-back who scored the winning goal in Saint Petersburg.

"It's a shame we weren't able to at least get a draw," Lewandowski told Polish state broadcaster TVP.

"We weren't good enough in defence to create clear situations that could pave the way to goal for us.

"These types of errors are not forgiven at the European Championship."

Poland are making a fourth successive appearance at the tournament, having reached the quarter-finals in 2016 before losing to eventual winners Portugal on penalties.

Paulo Sousa's side travel to Seville next to play Spain in Group E on Saturday before returning to Saint Petersburg for their game against Sweden on June 23.

"We still have two matches ahead of us. We lost to theoretically the weakest opponents so we find ourselves in a difficult situation," said Lewandowski, who has scored just twice in 12 games at major finals.

"I hope that during the match against Spain, if we improve what didn't work today, it will go better but I realise as well that the next opponents will be at a higher level."

"We need to stay confident against Spain that anything can happen during a tournament like the Euro," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Robert Lewandowski Euro 2020
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp