WATCH | Drink water, says Cristiano Ronaldo after removing Coke bottles at Euro press conference

By Online Desk

Portugal attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the fittest athletes in the game today and it is no secret that he is obsessive about his diet and workouts.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner arrived at a presser ahead of his country's first Euro 2020 match and found two Coca-Cola bottles placed on the table in front of him along with a water bottle.

Picking up the Coke bottles and moving them aside, Ronaldo raised the water bottle saying 'drink water'.

Beverage giant Coca-Cola is one of the official sponsors for Euro 2020 and it is unclear if any action will be taken against Ronaldo for his gesture.

Defending champions Portugal will be up first on Day 5 of Euro 2020 against Hungary in Budapest.

Cristiano Ronaldo really HATES Coca Cola



Says in Portuguese : “Be with water”#EURO2020 [credit : Beanyman Sports] pic.twitter.com/rmQYSIlZDi — (@Why_Rizmyth) June 14, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is one goal away from breaking a tie with Michel Platini for most goals scored at the tournament.

Portugal beat France in the final five years ago to win its first major soccer title.

In the current torunament, Portugal shares Group F with Hungary, France and Germany.

World Cup champion France will then face Germany in the late match. The Germans won the previous World Cup title in 2014.

(With AP inputs)