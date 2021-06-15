STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Wembley crowd to grow to at least 40,000 at Euro 2020 amid COVID concerns

The first match to benefit from the enlarged capacity will be the round of 16 game on June 29 that could feature England if the team wins its group.

Published: 15th June 2021 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Action during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Croatia at Wembley stadium in London. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The capacity at Wembley Stadium will increase to at least 40,000 as the European Championship progresses after the British government decided to further ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming weeks.

The number of spectators will be increased from the 22,500 currently permitted for the group matches despite the government delaying the removal of more wider coronavirus restrictions in England by four weeks to July 19.

The first match to benefit from the enlarged capacity will be the round of 16 game on June 29 that could feature England if the team wins its group.

The government's reference to the 90,000-seat Wembley being "at minimum 50% capacity" for the latter matches offers the prospect of the attendance growing again for the semifinals and final.

Spectators at Wembley have to provide proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test to access the stadium.

That has enabled Wembley to host the biggest crowds at events in England since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

"We want to gather further evidence on how we can open up all big events safely, and for good," Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said.

On the same weekend as the Euro 2020 final, a full crowd of 15,000 will be allowed at Wimbledon for the men's and women's finals at Centre Court.

The grass-court Grand Slam tournament, which begins June 28, can have 50% capacity at the start and that will increase to 100% by the close on July 10-11 with the women's and men's singles title matches.

The pandemic prevented Wimbledon and Euro 2020 from being staged last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wembley Stadium Euro 2020 Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp