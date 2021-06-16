STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion

Coke, an official sponsor of Euro 2020, in a statement said "everyone is entitled to their drink preferences" according to their "tastes and needs". 

Published: 16th June 2021 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cristiano Ronaldo broke a European Championships record with his brace against Hungary on Tuesday. His first goal -- a penalty -- meant he has now scored 10 goals at the finals, one more than Frenchman Michel Platini. His late second, a cute finish, lifted him to 11 on the all-time table. 

The Portuguese talisman had already had a significant off-the-field contribution before that. 

In the pre-match press conference, the Juventus forward moved two Coca-Cola bottles away. A video of the incident, that has gone viral, clearly showed his distate for the soft drink. After moving the two bottles, Ronaldo was seen promoting a bottle of 'Agua' (water in Portuguese). The inference was that Ronaldo, a self-confessed health fanatic, was urging people to choose water over the carbonated soft drink.

His actions were reflected by a marginal fall in the beverage giant's share price ($56.10 to $55.22). As a result, the company's market valuation went down from $242bn to $238bn. 

The giant, an official sponsor of Euro 2020, on a statement said "everyone is entitled to their drink preferences" according to their "tastes and needs". 

That wasn't the only time a footballer has moved a product away from the cameras before the start of a press conference. French midfielder Paul Pogba, practicing Muslim, removed a bottle of Heineken before the start of the post-match press conference after France's 1-0 win against Germany.  
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cristiano Ronaldo European Championship Coca-Cola
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp