STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Euro: Gareth Bale hopes 'hostile' Baku crowd can fire up Wales

Bale's team face the Crescent Stars on Wednesday and the locals will be backing Turkey due to the historical and cultural links between Ankara and Baku.

Published: 16th June 2021 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Wales' Gareth Bale, center, runs during a team training session in Baku, Azerbaijan, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BAKU: Wales captain Gareth Bale said on Tuesday a "hostile" Baku crowd supporting Turkey in their Euro 2020 Group A match will motivate his side.

Bale's team face the Crescent Stars on Wednesday and the locals will be backing Turkey due to the historical and cultural links between Ankara and Baku.

According to the Azerbaijani football association, some 4,000 Turkish fans have made the trip to the city on the edge of the Caspian Sea.

"Hostility is no problem. This is what we do for a living. We're used to playing in away games and being in front of hostile crowds," Bale said. 

"It's something we enjoy doing."

"If anything it spurs us on to be a bit more ruthless on the pitch and hopefully we can keep them silent."

Wales, who surprisingly reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals in just their second appearance at a major tournament, began their campaign with Saturday's 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

They trail Group A leaders Italy by two points, before heading to Rome on Sunday.

Robert Page's side likely need to avoid defeat at Baku's Olympic Stadium to keep their hopes of a last 16 spot alive.

"It's not always about the performance, sometimes in tournament football you have to find a way to get a result and we've done that," Page said.

"We've shown resilience. We've identified this one (Turkey) as one we can do alright in. 

"Four points from two games will set us up nicely going into the game against Italy," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gareth Bale Euro 2020
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp