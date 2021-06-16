STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Premier League 2021-22 fixtures released, Manchester City to begin title defence against Tottenham on August 14

Following last season's truncated campaign, EPL returns to its usual format this season, comprising 34 weekends, three midweeks and one bank holiday.

Published: 16th June 2021 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City have won their opening match of the Premier League campaign in each of the last 10 seasons.

Manchester City have won their opening match of the Premier League campaign in each of the last 10 seasons. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: The 2021/22 Premier League fixtures of all 380 matches have been released by the league. Premier League champions Manchester City will get their 2021/22 title defence underway at Tottenham Hotspur when the new season kicks off on the weekend of August 14.

The champions finished 24 points ahead of Spurs last season, but have lost all three of their trips to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in all competitions. Man City have won their opening match of the Premier League campaign in each of the last 10 seasons, and the last time they dropped points in their first fixture was at Spurs, drawing 0-0 at White Hart Lane in August 2010.

Elsewhere on the opening weekend, promoted Norwich City will face Liverpool, just as they did when they last returned to the Premier League in 2019/20.

There could also be goals aplenty at Old Trafford on the opening weekend, with Manchester United hosting Leeds United, having beaten Marcelo Bielsa's side 6-2 in last season's corresponding fixture.

Brentford will start their first Premier League season with a London derby at home to Arsenal. The third promoted side, Watford, host Aston Villa.

Following last season's truncated campaign, the league returns to its usual format this season, comprising 34 weekends, three midweeks and one bank holiday.

The Premier League and its clubs reiterate their ambition of having full stadiums, including away supporters, from the start of the season, and will continue to work closely with Government and all relevant authorities, ensuring operational plans are in place ready to safely welcome supporters back to stadiums in August.

The weekend January 29, 2022, forms part of the FIFA International Match Calendar, and as such, no Premier League matches have been scheduled. Matchweek 37 fixtures are scheduled for May 15 to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final the day before.

