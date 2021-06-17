STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

'Are you back with us?': Christian Eriksen's doctor recalls ordeal

Medical personnel administered CPR as Christian Eriksen lay motionless on the field for about 15 minutes before being carried off the pitch and rushed to hospital.

Published: 17th June 2021 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Christian Eriksen lays on the ground after collapsing during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen.

Christian Eriksen lays on the ground after collapsing during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BERLIN: The doctor who treated Denmark's Christian Eriksen has spoken to German media about the "moving moment" he brought the midfielder back to life after he collapsed during his country's opening Euro 2020 game.

An electric shock was administered to the 29-year-old after a few minutes of heart massage, German doctor Jens Kleinefeld told the Funke media group in an interview published Thursday.

"About 30 seconds later, the player opened his eyes and I could talk to him directly," Kleinefeld said.

"That was a very moving moment, because in such medical emergencies in everyday life, the chances of success are much lower." 

Kleinefeld said he looked at the Inter Milan midfielder and asked him, "Well, are you back with us?" 

Eriksen answered, "Yes, I am back with you" and, "Damn, I'm only 29 years old," the doctor said. 

"That's when I knew the brain wasn't damaged and he had fully returned," he said. 

Eriksen responded successfully to commands and was fully conscious in the stadium, Kleinefeld said, but it took time to equip him with all the monitors required for safe transport to hospital. 

Electric shock treatment usually has a high success rate in healthy professional athletes compared to normal patients with pre-existing conditions, he said.

"I was 99 per cent sure in the stadium that he would arrive at the hospital and remain stable," he said. 

In a scene that shocked the sporting world and beyond, Eriksen suddenly collapsed on the field in the 43rd minute of Denmark's Group B game on Saturday against Finland in Copenhagen.

Medical personnel administered CPR as he lay motionless on the field for about 15 minutes before being carried off the pitch and rushed to hospital. 

He was later confirmed to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Christian Eriksen Christian Eriksen Health Christian Eriksen Health Update Denmark Denmark Football Euro 2020
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp