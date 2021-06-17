STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Former AIFF vice-president CR Viswanathan passes away at 85

CRV, as he was affectionately called, was also the president of the Tamilnadu Football Association, Chennai District Football Association and the Coimbatore District Football Association.

Published: 17th June 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

CR Viswanathan

Former AIFF vice-president CR Viswanathan (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Tamilnadu Football Association president and AIFF vice-president CR Viswanathan passed away on Tuesday. His last rites was performed at Coimbatore. He was 85 and is survived by his wife, son and daughter. CRV, as he was affectionately called, was also the president of the Chennai District Football Association (1984-2009) and the Coimbatore District Football Association (1972-1974).

CRV was instrumental in the construction of the Nehru Stadium in the city and played a crucial role in the State hosting the Nehru Gold Cup International tournament at the Stadium in 1993 and the SAF Games in 1995. He also held various posts in AIFF.

He was its vice-president (2004-08), member of the Executive Committee (2008-12) and Chairman of the Technical Committee (2008-12). CRV was responsible for installing the floodlight facilities at three football grounds in Tamil Nadu Chennai (1983), Coimbatore (1970) and Madurai (1984). He was member of SDAT from 1992 to 1996. He was also associated with Tamil Nadu Cricket Association and Rifle Club.

Sports quota admission

Loyola College will be admitting students who excel in sports under sports quota category for the academic year 2021-2022. The trials will be held at the college campus. Those who have participated in national and international-level competitions should send their resume to the college. The trials date will be initiated to them. Details can be sent to: dirphyedu@loyolacollege.edu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamilnadu Football Association AIFF CR Viswanathan Chennai District Football Association Coimbatore District Football Association
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp