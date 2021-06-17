Former AIFF vice-president CR Viswanathan passes away at 85

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Tamilnadu Football Association president and AIFF vice-president CR Viswanathan passed away on Tuesday. His last rites was performed at Coimbatore. He was 85 and is survived by his wife, son and daughter. CRV, as he was affectionately called, was also the president of the Chennai District Football Association (1984-2009) and the Coimbatore District Football Association (1972-1974).

CRV was instrumental in the construction of the Nehru Stadium in the city and played a crucial role in the State hosting the Nehru Gold Cup International tournament at the Stadium in 1993 and the SAF Games in 1995. He also held various posts in AIFF.

He was its vice-president (2004-08), member of the Executive Committee (2008-12) and Chairman of the Technical Committee (2008-12). CRV was responsible for installing the floodlight facilities at three football grounds in Tamil Nadu Chennai (1983), Coimbatore (1970) and Madurai (1984). He was member of SDAT from 1992 to 1996. He was also associated with Tamil Nadu Cricket Association and Rifle Club.

Sports quota admission

Loyola College will be admitting students who excel in sports under sports quota category for the academic year 2021-2022. The trials will be held at the college campus. Those who have participated in national and international-level competitions should send their resume to the college. The trials date will be initiated to them. Details can be sent to: dirphyedu@loyolacollege.edu.